Central office staff enjoys end-of-summer barbecue

WEST ORANGE, NJ — As summer comes to a close, West Orange School District administrators have been busily preparing for the first day of school on Sept. 4. Maschio’s Food Service, the school district’s new food service provider, invited central office staff and faculty to a barbecue on Aug. 21.

“Please join us for some great food and fellowship as we gear up for an amazing school year,” Superintendent Scott Cascone said in an email to staff.

The mood was light, staff was excited, and the delicious food included brisket, chicken, hamburgers, hotdogs and salads.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD