Old Timer’s Day returns Sept. 7 to WO

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange will hold its 43rd annual Old Timer’s Day on Saturday, Sept. 7, at noon at Colgate Park. Ben’s Lunch softball team will receive the Team Recognition Award, and the following people will be individually honored: Jackie Cassidy, Pat Cassidy, Vinny Delort, Gary Fittin, Herman Shauger, Buzzy Thatcher, Rich Strowe, Mary Huber Miele and Elizabeth Huber Zaleski.

The event will have batting practice at noon; greetings and remembrances at 1 p.m.; award presentations at 1:15 p.m.; an exhibition baseball game at 2 p.m. with the ceremonial first pitch thrown by John “Beaver” O’Connor; and a reunion at 3 p.m. in the school cafeteria at Our Lady of Lourdes.

The weather hotline number is 973-243-1115.