Roosevelt Middle School holds Invention Convention

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Roosevelt Middle School held its seventh-grade Invention Convention on March 28, amazing and impressing staff, parents and family members with unique designs and innovations.

Student creations were judged by seventh-grade science teachers Tracy Gordon, Karen Gleason, Kim Nguyen and Julian Rodriguez. The following questions were included on the score sheet used to judge the inventions: Does this invention identify and address a problem? How well has this inventor done research and provided evidence to show that no similar process or product exists? How knowledgeable and enthusiastic is the inventor about the invention? How well has the inventor shown that the invention has been tested to ensure it works? How well is this invention designed and/or constructed? How effectively has the inventor advertised and presented the invention? Has the inventor provided required documentation?

After visiting the exhibits, Gordon named the winners. Leila Abouelnaja, Maya Koserowski and Kayla Mengden came in first place with “Scrunch Relief”; Tristian Escobar and Brian Osorio came in second place with “Dog’s Slumber”; and Winston McAbee, Pete Stephens, Henry Pfeifer and Dylan Miller came in third place with “Cat Free Cup.”

Honorable mentions included: Rocio Ramirez’s “Brush Sync” in the technology category; Nora McNamara, Jocelyn Palaguachi and Morgan Miller’s “Writer’s Magnet” in the school supplies category; Dylan Suriano and Emma Wenzel’s “Spin N Sniff” in the health and wellness category; Kris Kuzniewski and Brendan Daunt’s “Ice Climbing Gloves” also in the health and wellness category; and Oluoma Ejiofor, Jordan Bond and Camilla Charro’s “Gel-N-Go” in the fan favorite category.

“Many of the students had stumbles along the way and it was wonderful to see them monitor and adjust to the problem or issue that they faced,” Gordon said.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD