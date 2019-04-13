Lions Club annual Spaghetti Dinner returns

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Lions Club will hold its annual Spaghetti Dinner on Wednesday, April 24, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the West Orange High School Cafeteria, 51 Conforti Ave.

This is the club’s major fundraiser for the year. For many years the West Orange Lions Club has been recognized throughout the township for its service to the blind and visually impaired. A majority of the world’s eye banks, clinics, hospitals and eye research centers are established and supported by all Lions Clubs throughout the world. Lions Clubs are committed to helping to provide quality eye care, eyeglasses and optical aids for many people each year.

Last year the West Orange Lions Club contributed funds to Camp Marcella and Camp Happiness for the Blind, St. Joseph’s School for the Blind, The Eye Institute of New Jersey, Eyes Closed Hearts Open, New Eyes for the Needy, National Federation for the Blind, and the Electronic Information and Education Service of New Jersey. The club also donated to the WOHS Project Graduation to help provide graduating high school seniors with a productive and drug-free program at graduation.

Admission is charged. Call Roger Schneider at 973-325-2222 for tickets.