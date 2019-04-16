WOCC to hold 2019 Community Awards Dinner

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Chamber of Commerce have announced that the keynote speakers for the annual Community Awards Dinner on Monday, May 13, at 6 p.m. at Mayfair Farms, 481 Eagle Rock Ave. in West Orange, will be husband and wife, Justin and Ami McClure, the parents of famous YouTubers Ava and Alexis McClure, known for their show, “The Discovery Twins.” The couple and their children, including the twins’ baby brother, Jersey, are a self-described positive family lifestyle brand.

The West Orange couple harnessed the power of social media and have millions of followers across multiple social media channels including YouTube and Facebook and will discuss how they built this nontraditional family business from scratch.

In 2017 “The McClure Twins Family” was recognized as a Forbes Top Influencer and has partnered with high-powered brands like Disney, Nickelodeon, Crest, Google and Lego. The show’s weekly episodes feature the twins exploring and discovering various topics from a trip to the local West Orange Fire Department — which garnered more than 324,000 views on Facebook alone — to having an age-appropriate discussion about how babies are made.

In addition to managing the twins’ Youtube channel and social media profiles, Justin McClure is a photographer who produces the family’s shows. The couple also publishes a parenting podcast.

In addition to the keynote address, the Chamber of Commerce will recognize the 2019 honorees. “The Chamber of Commerce partners with both private and public organizations in West Orange. The annual awards dinner is our opportunity to recognize and celebrate our partners for the great work they do on behalf of our residents each and every day,” West Orange Chamber President Sally Malech said.

Business of the Year will go to Mayfair Farms, a business that has been operating in West Orange for more than 70 years under four generations of the Horn family; Educator of the Year will go to Kimya Jackson, a teacher at Redwood Elementary School; Police Officer of the Year will go to Officer Frank Romayo, who has been with the department since July 2003 and works in the patrol division; and Firefighter of the Year will go to Deputy Chief Fredrick Kingston, who has risen through the ranks in the department from firefighter to captain to deputy chief.

Advanced tickets are available at a discount by visiting http://www.westorangechamber.com/events/details/2019-community-awards-dinner-358. More expensive tickets will be sold at the door. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, contact WOCC Executive Director Jessica Marrone Parkes at mail@westorangechamber.com.