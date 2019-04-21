Recycle plastic toys with West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Township will hold its first-ever Earth Day Plastic Toy Recycling Shop and Drop event on Sunday, April 28, at Oskar Schindler Performing Arts Center, 4 Boland Drive, from 1 to 4 p.m. The Shop and Drop is free and open to the community.

The event is sponsored by the West Orange Environmental Commission and Second Chance Toys.org. Second Chance Toys accepts gently-used plastic toys — toys that don’t biodegrade in landfills — that are clean, are in working order, and have no missing or small parts; a part is considered small if it can fit through a toilet paper roll. Battery-operated toys are accepted with newly installed batteries.

There will be two options at the event. Families can “shop” for toys by coming to OSPAC and taking items they will use, and they can “drop” toys off for another family or for pickup from Second Chance Toys. Either way, the community will be keeping plastic out of landfills and providing toys to the nearly 14 million children whose family incomes are below the federal poverty level.

The West Orange Department of Public Works will provide tables and members of the West Orange Environmental Commission will be on hand to welcome and assist with the project. Local Boy Scout and Girl Scout Troops will help disinfect and pack the toys for transportation.

For more information, call Susan McCartney, West Orange Sustainable Jersey coordinator, at 973-243-6768 or email her at smccartney@westorange.org.