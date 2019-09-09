West Orange High School holds freshman orientation

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Turnout was strong for the annual West Orange High School freshman orientation on Aug. 27, as students received their Chromebooks, enjoyed icebreakers and filled out paperwork.

Freshman orientation runs for two days and offers the opportunity to meet teachers and fellow students, get their bearings, and complete necessary paperwork. Each student picked up their own Chromebook for use during the school year as well. The WOHS Mountaineer Mentors were on hand to help students, run workshops and icebreakers, and offer words of support.

“Freshman Orientation is a great time for our newest Mountaineers to get ready for the new school year and the transition to high school,” Principal Hayden Moore said. “We welcome the Class of 2023 to West Orange High School.”

Photos Courtesy of WOSD