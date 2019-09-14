Nia Fellowship’s Community Day and Health Fair

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Nia Fellowship Baptist Church will hold its Community Day and Health Fair on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy music, fun activities, health screenings and delicious food at this free event that is open to the whole community.

Health screenings include eye, blood pressure, weight and height, cholesterol levels, and blood glucose. For eye exam appointments, call Sister Claudette Clarke at 862-930-3259.

The church is located at 174 South Valley Road in West Orange.