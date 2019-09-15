Run for Zach to prevent future suicides

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange (stop) Suicide Advocacy Coalition will present Run for Zach on Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Rock Spring Country Club, 90 Rock Spring Road in West Orange. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m., with the race beginning at 4 p.m. This race supports the mission of the WOSAC, which increases access to suicide awareness and prevention resources and support services in the township of West Orange.

For event information and registration, visit www.raceentry.com/west-orange-run-for-zach/race-information. For sponsorship information, contact Williams at twmsblackwell@gmail.com or 973-219-7687.