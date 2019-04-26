West Orange High School students begin college commitments

WEST ORANGE, NJ — As College Decision Day on May 1 draws near, several West Orange High School seniors have already begun committing to their colleges, and the news is already impressive.

In addition to Ivy League schools, students will be attending top universities. Daniel Feinblatt will attend Duke to study mechanical engineering; Jason Easterling will attend Johns Hopkins University for robotics and engineering; Jaden Thompson will attend Harvard University for history and literature; Selam Woldai will attend Cornell University for industrial labor relations; Alynna Sanchez will attend Cornell University for design and environmental analysis; Jordan Walker will attend Cornell University for human biology, health and society; Max Dickman will attend Columbia University for chemical engineering; Sessina Dani will attend Princeton University for molecular biology; and Mike Petros will attend the University of Pennsylvania for philosophy, political science and economics.