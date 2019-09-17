Parisi presents proclamation for Assisted Living Week

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The week of Sept. 8 to 14 is National Assisted Living Week and was recognized locally by West Orange Mayor Robert Parisi. He visited the Brookdale Senior Living Center on Prospect Avenue on Sept. 11 to present Executive Director Joseph Brandspiegel with a proclamation declaring it Assisted Living Week in West Orange. The West Orange proclamation urges all citizens to volunteer in an assisted living facility and to visit friends and loved ones who live in these communities.

Photos Courtesy of West Orange