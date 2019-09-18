West Orange receives $8.1K for cleanup, education

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Andy Lewis, the senior director of North Operations for American Water Supply, recently presented a check at a Township Council meeting to Councilwoman Susan McCartney and the West Orange Assistant Director of Public Works Nick Salese Jr., who is also the town’s recycling coordinator. The check was for $8,100 and will go toward community cleanup and restoration, and educational efforts along the West Branch of the Rahway River from the Orange Reservoir to Vincent’s Pond at Degnan Park in West Orange.