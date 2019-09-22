‘Luck of the Pup’ adoption fair in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh in Essex County is hosting its third annual “Luck of the Pup” adoption fair on Sunday, Sept. 29, from noon to 4 p.m. at the club, 648 Prospect Ave. in West Orange. The event will feature four rescue organizations, with their adoptable pets: Rosemarie’s Rescue Ranch, Distinguished Dobermans Rescue, Common Sense for Animals and Meows Kitty Kat Rescue. The Friendly Sons will also be collecting animal food and supplies.

The event will feature live music, food, a basket raffle, a 50/50 raffle and face painting. All of the proceeds benefit the participating rescues.

Admission is charged. For more information, visit www.shillelaghclub.com.