Topping-out party at West Orange building

WEST ORANGE, NJ — At a topping-out party for the Valley Road Residential building on April 26 are, from left, Joe Alpert of the Alpert group, Mayor Robert Parisi, township Business Administrator Jack Sayers, Police Chief James Abbott and Fire Chief Anthony Vecchio at the topping out party for.

Valley Road Residential is a multi-family residential development with 100 units set between Valley Road and South Jefferson Street in West Orange. Construction began in August 2018 and this ceremony celebrates the completion of the roof over the main frame of the structure. Construction completion and occupancy is anticipated by year’s end.