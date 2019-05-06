Financial Strategies for Women seminar coming to WO

WEST ORANGE, NJ — A free financial strategy workshop for women is being held at Whole Mother Village, a West Orange collaborative space at 18 Lindsley Ave., on Monday, May 20, at 7 p.m. This program is designed for women who are single, married, stay-at-home, employed, and/or business owners.

Learn how to take control of your money and your future from Primera Financial Services’ Senior Vice President Sara Salazar. Attend this complimentary educational seminar, “Financial Strategies for Today’s Woman,” which addresses the special concern of women and money, along with income opportunity with flexible hours. Register online at http://www.westorangechamber.com/events/details/women-finances-free-financial-workshop-365. For questions about registration, contact mail@westorangechamber.com.