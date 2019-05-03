Free fentanyl detection strips available to public from WOPD

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Police Department is embarking on a new program to help prevent accidental poisoning by fentanyl, according to a May 2 press release from the township. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more powerful than the traditional organic plant based opioid derivatives, such as opium, morphine and heroin. Free fentanyl detection strips are now available in the lobby of the WOPD Headquarters, 60 Main St., and at both community substations, 92 Washington St. and 549 Valley Road. No questions will be asked and no interaction with a police officer will be necessary.

The decision to make free fentanyl detection strips available to the public comes on the heels of the New Jersey Department of Health warning in a public health advisory of the increasing number of deaths involving fentanyl and fentanyl analogs. It states that accidental fentanyl related deaths have quadrupled in New Jersey since 2016. Fentanyl began to appear in illegal opioid drugs during the last few years, but according to several experts, it is now being added to marijuana and other drugs as well.

Any illicit substance or edible can be laced with fentanyl, which is extremely dangerous, highly addictive and so potent that it has been feeding an exponential increase in overdoses across the country.

“The WOPD is taking a very unorthodox and proactive approach,” Chief James Abbott said. “There are no requirements to interact with police staff when acquiring test strips or surrendering narcotics.”

Any individual entering the lobby of police headquarters will observe a fentanyl test strip dispensary in addition to an existing safe disposal bin for unused and unwanted controlled substances; individuals may simply enter the lobby of police headquarters any time of day to safely place a prescription or prohibited substance they directly into the bin. Similarly, the fentanyl test strips may be acquired in the same fashion with no questions asked or required.

“These efforts are reflective of a profound transformation in philosophy by law enforcement. We are trying to change the perceptions and methodologies employed by police officers as they interact with people afflicted with substance misuse disorders,” Abbott said. “It all starts by recognizing and viewing it through the lens of a public health concern, which no strata of society is immune to.”

According to Abbott, individuals who inject, snort or ingest drugs all risk fentanyl overdose. Allowing users to test drugs before using them has gained traction across the country as an inexpensive harm reduction tool. A Brown University study released in January found that drug users used the strips, but also reported changing their behavior to reduce overdose risk if they detected fentanyl.

Anyone interested in further information may contact Lt. Richard McDonald at 973-325-4036 or by email at rmcdonald@wopd.org.