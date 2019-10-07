Young professionals event in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — According to a report from ABC News, 80 percent of today’s jobs are landed through networking. Building strong relationships with others is one of the best things millennial can do for their careers. Accounting firm Levine, Jacobs & Company and the New Jersey Law Journal are co-sponsoring an event for young professionals, younger than 40, in any industry, to meet other like-minded professionals who are at the same stage in their careers. This will give them the opportunity to build meaningful relationships that will be of benefit

throughout their lifetime.

The event will be Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Essex County Country Club, 350 West Mount Pleasant Ave. in West Orange. RSVP by Oct. 21. There is no charge to attend, but registration is required. Contact Christine Anne Bailey at CABailey@ljcpa.com or 973-992-9400, ext. 320.