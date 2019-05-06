Explore Rock Spring the night before it opens

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The public is invited to attend the opening ceremonies of the municipally owned Rock Spring Golf Club in West Orange, 90 Rock Spring Road, on Thursday, May 9, at 6 p.m., with the ceremonial first drive at 7 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to walk and explore the grounds of rolling green fairways in pristine open space. Light fare and refreshments will be served at this free event.

The brief ceremony will conclude with a ceremonial first drive by Nick and Pat Galante. The brothers are both avid golfers who served for more than 40 years in the West Orange public school system. Nick Galante served as the high school golf coach for many years. They both are being honored at the West Orange High School Scholarship Dinner to be held at RSGC in a few weeks.

The golf course will be open for play the following day on Friday, May 10. The 6,600-yard, par-71 course sits on 138 acres along the first mountain ridge in West Orange. It was founded as a private country club in 1925 and showcases unique design elements created by legendary golf course architect Seth Raynor. The township of West Orange purchased the golf course earlier this month and contracted with the prestigious golf management professionals of KemperSports to oversee daily operations.