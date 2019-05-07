WOHS Class of 2019 celebrates College Decision Day

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School’s soon-to-be college students celebrated the next big step in their lives during National College Decision Day, where students across the country wear the colors of their new schools.

Students will be attending universities, schools and colleges from New York to Texas, including several Ivy League institutions. Several students are heading to West Point and others to top schools on academic scholarships.

Photos Courtesy of Cynthia Cumming, Pete Ficuciello and Andrew Guglielmo