Going pink in style for breast cancer awareness

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Sept. 26, Susan G. Komen North Jersey hosted the Pink Champagne Lunch & Fashion Show at Mayfair Farms in West Orange, featuring local breast cancer survivors as the models on the runway.

The event consisted of an afternoon full of celebrating survivors and networking with passionate advocates in the fight against breast cancer. It featured fashions by Worth New York and performances by HeART in Motion. Keynote speakers included Linda Bowden, New Jersey regional president at PNC Bank and two-time breast cancer survivor, and her fiance John Sims, president of Builder Marketing Services.

Photos Courtesy of Lynn Munroe