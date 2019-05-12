NJAW to grant $8.1K to West Orange

CAMDEN, NJ — As water utility providers across the nation celebrated Drinking Water Week from May 5 to 11, New Jersey American Water announced the recipients of its 2019 Environmental Grant Program awards. This year, the company has awarded a total of $27,404 to three distinguished organizations and community groups — including the West Orange Environmental and Open Space Commission — within its service area that are engaged in sustainability projects to further improve water source and/or watershed protection.

“Since its inception, New Jersey American Water’s Environmental Grant Program has provided more than $318,000 in needed support to a total of 39 projects to improve, restore and protect our valuable natural resources all across the state,” NJAW environmental specialist Greer Thacker said in a press release. “We are proud to recognize this year’s recipients and we applaud their efforts to make a lasting impact on their communities and New Jersey as a whole.”

The 2019 grant recipients are as follows: