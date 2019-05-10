‘Come Join the Circus’ pajama party at Liberty Middle

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange School District’s annual reading pajama party will be held at Liberty Middle School, 1 Kelly Drive, on Friday, May 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. This year’s theme is “Come Join the Circus,” and children from preschool through fifth grade are invited to attend. Pajamas are not mandatory, but are encouraged.

The event is free and will feature an evening of storytime fun. Refreshments will be served along with surprises for all children attending. All children attending must be accompanied by an adult.

Fill out the form found here and/or email reading specialist Maryanne Solimo at msolimo@westorangeschools.org to sign up.