WOCC meeting for small business owners

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with the Essex County Office of Small Business Development and Affirmative Action, will host a lunch and learn workshop for small business owners from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange. Lunch will be provided and a tour of the zoo will be offered; bring appropriate footwear for walking long distances.

Attendees will hear from: Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr., Essex County Chief of Staff Philip Alagia; Essex County Office of Small Business and Affirmative Action Director Samuel Okparaeke and County Parks Department Deputy Director Kate Hartwyk. Guest speakers will be Al Alverez from the Greater Newark Enterprises Corporation; and Apryl Caldwell, a manager at the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

“The West Orange Chamber of Commerce is once again pleased to collaborate with the Essex County Office of Small Business Development to present this important workshop for our members and guests,” WOCC President Sally Malech said. “This is an excellent opportunity for our small business members to discover various ways in which the county is facilitating and supporting small business.”

This event is free for active chamber members and charged for non-members. Register online at http://www.westorangechamber.com/events/details/2019-business-builders-solutions-tools-to-grow-your-small-business-392.