Coffee with a Cop in WO is great success

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Members of the West Orange Police Department took part in community outreach on Oct. 2 as part of the Coffee with a Cop program at the Dunkin Donuts on Northfield Avenue in West Orange. From left are Sgt. Brad Squires, Officer Herbert Granados, business owner Adam Goldman, Lt. Patrick Matullo, Officer Frank Romayo and Officer Scott Smarsh, who were all on hand to listen to problems and address concerns over a cup of coffee with members of the public.