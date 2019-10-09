National Merit Scholars named at WOHS

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School students Jackson Edwards, William Shick, Vanessa LaFleur, Anika Fernandes, Kevin Ng, Nathan Daniel, Salam Makhdoom, Isabella Pappano and Chloe Mengden were named National Merit Scholars for 2020.

Approximately 34,000 students nationwide received the honor, placing them in the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students entering the 2020 competition by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

“Our Merit Scholars are a great example of how students have applied themselves academically at West Orange High School,” Principal Hayden Moore said. “We are proud of them and their recognition as Merit Scholars. My thanks to the faculty, staff and administrators that have helped to empower our students to achieve this outstanding recognition.”