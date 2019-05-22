WO Rotary to hold evening meeting

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Wednesday, May 29, the public is invited to attend an evening meeting of the West Orange Rotary Club to interact with members and learn about the community service club. The meeting will be held at Nicholas Anthony’s Family Kitchen, 450 Main St. in West Orange, at 6:30 p.m. Attendance is charged and pays for the meal. For reservations, call Rotary Club President Cynthia Hadley-Bailey at 201-803-3999.