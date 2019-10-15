WOPD helps those with addiction through Operation HOPE, seeks volunteers

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Police Department, in collaboration with community partners, launched Operation HOPE in November 2016. It is a voluntary program offering drug turn-in and treatment with assistance that is aimed at placing those with an addiction into drug treatment instead of jail. The program is dedicated to reducing the impact of heroin and opiates and all drug and alcohol abuse within the community and encourages those who suffer from addiction to seek treatment.

Operation HOPE relies on volunteers known as Angels for its continued success. Angels are typically individuals from the community who receive special training on addiction-related issues, along with specifics of the program. Currently there are 35 volunteer Angels who come from a mix of professional and personal backgrounds.

Anyone who wishes to become a volunteer Angel and help address the issues of addiction are urged to contact the WOPD for more information on the application process. After training, volunteers will be put in close personal contact with those requesting assistance with addiction and recovery. The WOPD is obligated to ensure the safety of both participants and volunteers and welcomes all inquiries, which are kept confidential.

For more information, contact Lt. Richard J. McDonald Jr. at 973-325-4036 or RMcDonald@wopd.org.