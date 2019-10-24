A safe Halloween is everyone’s responsibility

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Halloween is an annual fall ritual filled with fun, but don’t let the festive nature compromise safety, warns a township press release. Being aware of important tips to follow is everyone’s responsibility. Trick-or-treaters, parents and motorists all play a role and are encouraged to do their part. Here are a few reminders, but exercising common sense is the best approach to maximize enjoyment and minimize the potential dangers.
For motorists:
- Slow down in residential neighborhoods and obey all traffic signs and signals. Drive at least 5 mph below the posted speed limit to give yourself extra time to react to children who may dart into the street.
- Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs, and crossing streets. In dark costumes, they’ll be harder to see at night and they may not be paying attention.
- Carefully enter and exit driveways and alleys. Turn on your headlights to make yourself more visible, even in the daylight.
For parents:
- Ensure an adult or older responsible youth is available to supervise children ages 12 and younger.
- Plan and discuss the route your trick-or-treaters will follow. Establish a time to return home.
- Instruct children to travel only in familiar areas and along established routes.
- Teach children to stop only at well-lit houses and never to enter a stranger’s home or garage.
- Instruct children not to eat any treats until they get home.
- Make sure Halloween costumes are flame-retardant and visible with retroreflective material.
For trick-or-treaters:
- Wear costumes that don’t obstruct vision, and avoid facemasks. Instead, use nontoxic face paint. Also, watch the length of billowy costumes to avoid tripping.
- Ensure any props are flexible and blunt-tipped to avoid injury from tripping or horseplay.
- Carry a flashlight with fresh batteries, and place it face down in the treat bucket to free up one hand. Never shine it into the eyes of oncoming drivers.
- Stay on sidewalks and avoid walking in streets if possible.
- If there are no sidewalks, walk on the left side of the road, facing traffic.
- Look both ways and listen for traffic before crossing the street.
- Cross streets only at the corner, and never cross between parked vehicles or mid-block.
- Trick-or-treat in a group if someone older cannot go with you.
- Tell your parents where you are going.
Have a happy and safe Halloween!
