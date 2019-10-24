A safe Halloween is everyone’s responsibility

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Halloween is an annual fall ritual filled with fun, but don’t let the festive nature compromise safety, warns a township press release. Being aware of important tips to follow is everyone’s responsibility. Trick-or-treaters, parents and motorists all play a role and are encouraged to do their part. Here are a few reminders, but exercising common sense is the best approach to maximize enjoyment and minimize the potential dangers.

For motorists:

Slow down in residential neighborhoods and obey all traffic signs and signals. Drive at least 5 mph below the posted speed limit to give yourself extra time to react to children who may dart into the street.

Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs, and crossing streets. In dark costumes, they’ll be harder to see at night and they may not be paying attention.

Carefully enter and exit driveways and alleys. Turn on your headlights to make yourself more visible, even in the daylight.

For parents:

Ensure an adult or older responsible youth is available to supervise children ages 12 and younger.

Plan and discuss the route your trick-or-treaters will follow. Establish a time to return home.

Instruct children to travel only in familiar areas and along established routes.

Teach children to stop only at well-lit houses and never to enter a stranger’s home or garage.

Instruct children not to eat any treats until they get home.

Make sure Halloween costumes are flame-retardant and visible with retroreflective material.

For trick-or-treaters:

Wear costumes that don’t obstruct vision, and avoid facemasks. Instead, use nontoxic face paint. Also, watch the length of billowy costumes to avoid tripping.

Ensure any props are flexible and blunt-tipped to avoid injury from tripping or horseplay.

Carry a flashlight with fresh batteries, and place it face down in the treat bucket to free up one hand. Never shine it into the eyes of oncoming drivers.

Stay on sidewalks and avoid walking in streets if possible.

If there are no sidewalks, walk on the left side of the road, facing traffic.

Look both ways and listen for traffic before crossing the street.

Cross streets only at the corner, and never cross between parked vehicles or mid-block.

Trick-or-treat in a group if someone older cannot go with you.

Tell your parents where you are going.

Have a happy and safe Halloween!