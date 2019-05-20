WO receives $10,000 from Sustainable Jersey

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Sustainable Jersey announced May 7 that 36 New Jersey municipalities were selected to receive a Sustainable Jersey grant funded by the PSEG Foundation. Four $20,000 grants, seven $10,000 grants and 25 $2,000 grants were distributed to municipalities in 15 New Jersey counties. West Orange received a $10,000 to support its Pollinator Garden & Outdoor Learning Project.

The grant awards will fund a range of projects, including green infrastructure, park restoration, single-use plastic reduction campaigns, rain gardens, environmental resource inventories, creative placemaking, green team capacity building and more.

“From climate change, to water, waste and equity issues, so many of the big sustainability concerns are reaching a crisis point. This investment in sustainability projects will have lasting benefits to New Jersey,” Sustainable Jersey Executive Director Randall Solomon said. “We’re seeing exciting results from previous grant projects, and we are looking forward to similarly productive, innovative progress from the current group of awardees.”

The PSEG Foundation has contributed $1.9 million in funding to the Sustainable Jersey grants program for municipalities and schools.

“Supporting local municipalities in their efforts to build sustainability programs puts resources where they’re needed and aren’t always available, and PSEG is proud to do so,” PSEG Foundation President Barb Short said. “Sustainable Jersey helps bring real change and has a lasting impact to neighborhoods throughout New Jersey.”

Proposals were evaluated by an independent Blue-Ribbon Selection Committee. The Sustainable Jersey grants are intended to help municipalities make progress toward a sustainable future in general, and specifically toward Sustainable Jersey certification.

“We are excited with this opportunity and the support of Sustainable Jersey,” West Orange Mayor Robert Parisi said. “We are grateful for their work with the hardworking members of the Open Space Commission and looking forward to the continued improvements this funding will bring.”

With its grant money, West Orange will install a pollinator garden and create a companion digital scavenger hunt app developed by West Orange middle and high school students. The scavenger hunt content can be tailored to all ages and can easily be updated over time. This project will engage the community and educate them about the importance of pollinator gardens for the environment.

Photos Courtesy of Susan McCartney