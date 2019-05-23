WOHS students receive prestigious NJ Governor’s Awards

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Four West Orange High School students took home top honors at the 39th annual NJ Governor’s Awards, held May 14 in the Patriot’s Theatre in Trenton.

Receiving awards were: senior Truman Segal for Best Short Film, junior Ruth Donagher for Best Costume Design, sophomore Olivia Ridley for Best Dramatic Monologue and freshman Simone Hilliard for Best Short Story.

Hailed as the highest honor in arts education in the state by national and statewide arts organizations, the Governor’s Awards were established in 1980 to promote awareness and appreciation of the arts, recognizing the creativity, talent and leadership of the award winners; 110 winners were selected in a wide array of arts categories.

“Other states may have their own Governor’s Awards but no other state focuses on arts education and our students like we do,” awards Director Priscilla Hopkins-Smith said. “The array of distinguished awards in visual arts, music, theater and dance span the state and truly emphasize the diverse talent that is being cultivated here.”

Photos Courtesy of WOSD