Kelly Elementary School holds sixth annual Walk to School Day

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Kelly Elementary School students, parents and teachers participated in National Walk to School Day on Oct. 2. This is the sixth year that Kelly has promoted the event, encouraging healthy exercise and bringing attention to the need for safe streets.

Begun in 1997, National Walk to School Day is held the first Wednesday of October. The goal of the day is to raise awareness and support for the health, community and environmental benefits of regularly walking or biking to school.

Approximately 75 students from Kelly Elementary walked from multiple neighborhood meeting points to school along with parents, teachers and staff. The West Orange Police Department was there to support the effort. A group of Kelly staff members, including Principal Joanne Pollara, walked nearly 4 miles to set a strong example for the students.

The event was organized by the Kelly PTA through the school’s Safe Routes to School Program. DJ Flo, aka Kelly guidance counselor Florence Chirichiello, provided some early morning dance music for students.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD