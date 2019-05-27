DOI celebrates National Skilled Nursing Care Week

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Daughters of Israel brought staff throughout all disciplines, from housekeeping and dietary, to nursing and social services, to celebrate “National Skilled Nursing Care Week” together with the home’s nearly 300 residents. Created by the American Health Care Association, Daughters of Israel joined other skilled nursing care facilities throughout the United States to observe the week and this year’s theme of “Live Soulfully.”

The week kicked off May 13 with Gardening Day.” Residents and staff members worked together to paint birdhouses, and plant flowers, vegetables and herbs. The day also included a garden party luncheon for residents. On May 14, Spa Day was enjoyed by all. Staff members were able to experience the gome’s Snoezelen Room, a multi-sensory therapeutic environment that promotes relaxation. Both staff and residents received massages as well, and the residents enjoyed a spa lunch. May 15 was Yoga and Meditation Day, which included meditation, yoga and a staff appreciation barbecue. May 16, Mindful Eating Day, featured many activities with the highlight being a “Chopped” competition, with staff teams and resident judges. The finale of the week was May 17, Creature Comfort Day, which included “pet pooch” relaxation, a resident barbecue and a traveling petting farm.

“Our celebration of National Skilled Nursing Care Week was fantastic! It was wonderful to see our staff and residents, participating in fun activities together,” DOI Executive Director Susan Grosser said. “In addition, because of the full and diverse range of activities offered, practically every staff member and resident were able to find at least one activity they enjoyed. I think the two highlights of the week though, in terms of popularity, were the ‘Chopped’ competition and petting farm.”

Photos Courtesy of Renee Glick