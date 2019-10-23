Fresh greens at Daughters of Israel

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Gardening is a favorite activity among residents at Daughters of Israel. From left are DOI staff members Byron Bridgett and Christopher Baines with resident Yetta Greenstein, picking Italian parsley, which she and other residents planted in the early summer. The parsley and other fresh herbs were incorporated into a beefsteak tomato salad, which was then served to the residents.
