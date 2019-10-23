West Orange Police Department prepare for accreditation assessment

WEST ORANGE, NJ — A team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies will arrive Nov. 4 to examine the West Orange Police Department’s policies and procedures, management, operations and support services.

“Endorsement by CALEA is a highly-prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence,” West Orange Police Chief James Abbott said. “Accreditation results in greater accountability within the agency, increased community advocacy and more confidence in our ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs.”

As part of the on-site assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments at a public information session on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 5 p.m. in the Municipal Council Chambers of Town Hall, 66 Main St. The public may also comment by phone by calling 973-325-4036 on Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. Telephone comments and appearances at the public information session are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards.

Written comments can be sent to: Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies, 10306 Eaton Place, Suite 320, Fairfax, VA, 22030-2201. A copy of the standards is available at the West Orange Police Department, 60 Main St. Email comments to rmcdonald@wopd.org.

Accreditation status lasts for four years. For more information, contact the West Orange Police accreditation office at 973-325-4036.