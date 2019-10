WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange African Heritage Organization and Maplewood-Oranges branch of the NAACP will hold a debate for West Orange Board of Education candidates on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the West Orange High School Media Center, 51 Conforti Ave. For more information, contact WOAHO President Althia Tweiten at 973-452-1650.