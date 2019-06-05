World languages honor societies represent global community at WOHS

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The ever-growing world languages honor societies at West Orange High School distributed cords to graduating seniors and welcomed new members at a May 22 ceremony. Chinese, French, Italian and Spanish honor societies gathered in an environment of global community as family and friends cheered them on.

World languages supervisor Felix Plata welcomed parents, students and families and emphasized the importance of global competitiveness, cultural responsiveness and multilingualism in the global community.

Quoting from Nelson Mandela, Plata said, “If you talk to a man in a language he understands, that goes to his head. If you talk to him in his language, that goes to his heart.”

“We are looking to affect people in their minds and hearts,” he concluded.

The National Chinese Honor Society is advised by teachers Yun Abernathy and Yajing Li, and led by President Wei Huang, secretary Ryan Retino and treasurer Aaron Oshiro. New members are Devin Andrada, Brandon Andrade, Sofia Cordoba, Ruth Donagher, Jackson Edwards, Tricia Garchitorena, Ashlea Hume, Chloe Mengden, Imani Miller, Kevin Ng, Kiley Smith and Brett Zeligson.

The French Honor Society — La Societe Honoraire de Francais — is advised by teacher Dana Peart, and led by Presidents Aarushi Bhatnagar and Proggya Paromita, Vice President Jaden Thompson, and secretary Rebecca Danemiller. New members are Valentin Chindea, Jasmine Cooper, Shannon Dinio, Cassey Kuga, Cynthia Makachi, Godwins Makoule, Yara Mohamed, Stephany Reyes Morales, Jahaira Santisteban, Andie Schwartz and Lily Stevens.

The Italian Honor Society — La Societa Onoraria Italica — is advised by teachers Vincenza Amabile and Rosanna Zamloot, and led by President Santiago Salinas, Vice President Wendy Monterrosa, treasurer Amber Dalmacy and secretary Jade Garguilo. New members are Joaquin Acuna, Ziyanna Amanuel, Yamilee Chavez, Anna Cordova, Johanna Jaeger, Jennifer Maciejak, Mark Mincolelli, Joseph Nalieth, Karin Palomino, Isabella Querques, Bryan Reitberger, Gabriel Reyna, Arnoldo Rivera, Sophia Scholz, Truman Segal, Alyssa Tom, Justin Vera, Jason Visitacion and Maria Giovanna Winning.

The Spanish Honor Society — La Sociedad Honoraria Hispanica — is advised by teacher Juan Roncero, and led by President Jordan Broking, Vice President Keren Gouin and secretary Ian Darville. New members are Alisson Amador, Adriana Ayala, Alejandra Baltazar, Victoria Benaroya, Jordan Broking, Ian Darville, Celeste Dayal, Isabella Feliciano and Alynna Sanchez.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD