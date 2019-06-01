WOHS takes third in Essex County Math League Competition

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Members of the West Orange High School Math Team took third place at the annual Essex County Math League Competition, held May 22 at Caldwell University. Teams from high schools across Essex County participated.

The Math Team at WOHS practiced intensively to place in the top three of the challenging competition. MathLeague.org is the largest network of local and state math competitions at the elementary, middle and high school levels in the United States, running more than 200 contests and reaching more than 20,000 students each year.

The team won a total of four trophies at the competition: third place overall, and third place in geometry, algebra 2 and calculus.

“The team is to be commended for their hard work and diligence all year, working towards the competition,” Math Team adviser Lynne Steinberg said. “The students worked on problems during their lunches and after school, contributing to their success this year.”

Photos Courtesy of WOSD