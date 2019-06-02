Have some cheesecake with Chabad this Shavuot

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Attend a Shavuot kiddush luncheon and ice cream party on Sunday, June 9, at Chabad of West Orange, 401 Pleasant Valley Way. Services begin at 10 a.m.; the Ten Commandments will be read at 11 p.m., and the luncheon and ice cream party will be at 12:15 p.m. The Shavuot celebrations are free of charge and all are welcome to join, regardless of Jewish affiliation or background.

What is the holiday of Shavuot? More than 3,000 years ago, the Jewish people received the Torah from God at Mount Sinai. Shavuot literally means “weeks” and marks the completion of the seven-week counting period between Passover and Shavuot. Shavuot customs include all-night Torah study, listening to the recitation of the Ten Commandments, the reading of the Book of Ruth, eating dairy products, and adorning the synagogue and home with flowers.

For more information, contact Rabbi Mendy Kasowitz at 973-325-6311or visit www.chabadwestorange.com.