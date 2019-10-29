WOPD officers promoted in Oct. 18 ceremony

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Three West Orange police officers were promoted in an Oct. 18 ceremony at the Wilshire Grand Hotel. Each officer was sworn in by Mayor Robert Parisi, with a member of their family holding the Bible. Rich McDonald was promoted to captain, Tito John was promoted to lieutenant and Rory Kearns was promoted to sergeant. Pictured from left are Police Chief James Abbott, McDonald, John and Kearns.