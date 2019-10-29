Adler Aphasia Center receives $10K grant

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Allergan Foundation recently awarded the Adler Aphasia Center, located in Maywood and West Orange, a community grant of $10,000 to support its programs and services for stroke and brain injury survivors living with a communication disorder called aphasia.

The grant will support the center’s aphasia communications groups throughout the state. These 11 groups, located in 10 N.J. counties, were developed to increase access to aphasia rehabilitation for New Jerseyans living with aphasia, a communication disorder affecting 40 percent of all stroke and brain trauma survivors. The groups operate with community partners, providing 40,000 service hours annually to help improve communication skills and self-esteem. Adler programs offer the only long-term aphasia rehabilitation in the region. This award will assist in the center’s efforts to help more people with aphasia to live independently.