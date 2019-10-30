Linson honored by DEP’s Urban and Community Forestry Program

TRENTON, NJ — The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is honoring three 2019 Green Communities Achievement Award winners for outstanding contributions to urban and community forestry, Commissioner Catherine R. McCabe announced recently.

The township of West Windsor in Mercer County; consulting forester John D. Linson, a New Jersey licensed tree expert and West Orange’s forester; and the city of Vineland in Cumberland County received their awards Oct. 24 at the New Jersey Shade Tree Federation’s 94th annual Conference Dinner in Atlantic City.

“The role of community forestry is more important than ever before because of the many benefits that trees provide and their role in climate resilience,” McCabe said. “Trees help mitigate the effects of climate change by removing carbon dioxide from the air, a major contributor to global warming. They also help reduce flooding by slowing water flow, cool the air by providing shade from heat, offer shelter for wildlife and clean the air we breathe. As the most densely populated state in the country, it is especially important that New Jersey has a recognition program for excellence in forestry.”

The Green Communities Award annually recognizes recipients for exemplary work in urban and community forestry, whether public or private.

Achievement is recognized for improving the environment through wise management of trees and forest resources, and developing a self-sustaining local urban and community forestry program; doing education and outreach to raise awareness about the value of urban and community trees and forests in New Jersey; enhancing the beauty of New Jersey’s cities and towns with programs and projects for trees and forests; and providing exceptional effort and meritorious contributions to the field of urban and community forestry in New Jersey.