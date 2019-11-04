Chabad course to help people cope with life challenges

WEST ORANGE, NJ — This fall, Chabad of West Orange will offer “Worrier to Warrior,” a new six-session course by the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute, to help people deal with life challenges by accepting themselves and finding meaning in adversity.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m., participants in the course will take on life’s challenges by examining factors that prevent them from achieving a more positive outlook — guilt, shame and fear of inauthenticity — in light of the notion that a purposeful life provides the key to well-being.

“Everyone faces challenges in life, whether physical, professional, familial, social or otherwise. How we deal with these issues is crucial for our ability to achieve lasting satisfaction in life. By finding meaning in personal troubles — seeing them as opportunities — we come to accept ourselves and are emboldened in finding the path forward,” said Rabbi Mendy Kasowitz of Chabad West Orange, the local JLI instructor.

“Worrier to Warrior” combines positive psychology with Jewish wisdom to explore questions such as: Is there a meaning to life that makes even our difficulties meaningful? Am I just what happens to me or do I have a deeper core? How can I get off the “hedonic treadmill,” the sense that even life’s successes ring hollow?

The course is accredited in New Jersey for mental health professionals seeking to fulfill their continuing education requirements. Like all JLI programs, this course is designed to appeal to people at all levels of knowledge, including those without any prior experience or background in Jewish learning. All JLI courses are open to the public, and attendees need not be affiliated with a particular synagogue, temple or other house of worship.

Interested students may call 973-325-6311 or visit www.chabadwestorange.com/jli for registration and for other course-related information.