Mother Nature brings unicorns to county costume contest

MAPLEWOOD / MILLBURN, NJ — West Orange resident Leslie Fleisher, center, and her dogs, Jamie, Lexi and Zelda, who were dressed as Mother Nature and three unicorns, won Best in Show at the Essex County Strut Your Mutt Canine Halloween Costume Contest in the South Mountain Dog Park on Oct. 26. Paying their respects to Mother Nature are Deputy Parks Director Kate Hartwyk, left, and Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr., right.