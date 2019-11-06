West Orange couple heads ‘to the bus!’ for costume contest

MAPLEWOOD / MILLBURN, NJ — West Orange’s Grant and Katie Johnson, center, and their dog, Olive, won first place in the Group Costume category at the Essex County Strut Your Mutt Canine Halloween Costume Contest in the South Mountain Dog Park on Oct. 26. The couple were dressed as Ralphie and Ms. Frizzle from “The Magic School Bus,” while Olive was the Magic School Bus. Preparing for a learning adventure with Ms. Frizzle are Deputy Parks Director Kate Hartwyk, left, and Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr., right.