WOHS students create art promoting a drug-free America

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School commemorated Red Ribbon Week from Oct. 23 31, joining a national campaign that began in 1985, when drug traffickers murdered federal agent Enrique Camarena. The campaign was designed to create awareness about alcohol, tobacco and drug problems facing every community across the United States.

West Orange High School showed its commitment by sponsoring a Red Ribbon Poster/Poem Contest, and a special showcase located by the Conforti office in the school was designated as an area where Red Ribbon banners, as well as posters, were displayed as proof of the school’s commitment to a drug-free America. Students created strong messages that supported the choice to be drug free.

Poster contest winners were Miguel Intal in first place, Christopher King in second place and Chrismaelie Anselme in third place. Poetry contest winners were Lorelle Adames in first place, Zoe Azille in second place and Ewens Jean-Pierre in third place.