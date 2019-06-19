DOI golf tournament draws more than 200 people

Photo Courtesy of Bev Weiss
From left are Timothy Deygoo, David Farber, Larry Rothenberg, Shaun Van Vliet and Schuyler Perry, of First Republic Private Wealth Management.

SUMMIT, NJ — The Fern Forman Memorial Golf Tournament in support of Daughters of Israel was a huge success, attracting more than 200 participants on June 3 at Canoe Brook Country Club in Summit. In addition to the golf tournament, the event included a card and game party, tennis round robin, cocktail reception, and awards ceremony.

Underwritten by First Republic Private Wealth Management, the event was co-chaired by Jason Halper and Dan Klinger, and honorary Chairman Michael Forman. All proceeds went to benefit Daughters of Israel.

  

