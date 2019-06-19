DOI golf tournament draws more than 200 people

SUMMIT, NJ — The Fern Forman Memorial Golf Tournament in support of Daughters of Israel was a huge success, attracting more than 200 participants on June 3 at Canoe Brook Country Club in Summit. In addition to the golf tournament, the event included a card and game party, tennis round robin, cocktail reception, and awards ceremony.

Underwritten by First Republic Private Wealth Management, the event was co-chaired by Jason Halper and Dan Klinger, and honorary Chairman Michael Forman. All proceeds went to benefit Daughters of Israel.