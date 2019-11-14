Donate toys to Mayor’s Sunshine Fund

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Mayor’s Sunshine Fund is holding a toy drive through Friday, Dec. 13. Residents are encouraged to donate new and unwrapped toys, which will be delivered to West Orange families in need during the holiday season. Toys are accepted for children up to age 10. Donations can be made from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at West Orange Town Hall, 66 Main St., Rooms 106 or 207. For more information, call 973-325-4105.