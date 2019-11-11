West Orange police officer recognized for service to country and community

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders honored West Orange Police Lt. Charles Bryant for his service with the United States Navy. The 2019 Veterans Celebration held at the Hall of Records in Newark on Nov. 6 recognized the patriotism and sacrifices of New Jersey veterans, past and present.

Bryant was born in Danville, Ill., before moving to New Jersey. He attended high school in East Orange and joined the United States Navy delayed entry program during his junior year. He attended basic training/boot camp at the Great Lakes Naval Training Center in Chicago, Ill. Upon graduation he was assigned to the Aircraft Carrier USS Independence CV-62, and served as a gunner’s mate.

Bryant’s tour of duty included Lebanon, Beirut, during the multinational peacekeeping mission. He participated in the invasion of Grenada with Battle Group Four assigned to the 2nd Fleet that provided air and ground support. Upon returning to Lebanon their mission included airstrikes against Syrian positions after the bombing of the United States Marine barracks.

Bryant received the Naval Unit Commendations, Navy “E” Ribbon for best carrier in the fleet, Navy Expeditionary Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and Good Conduct Medal.