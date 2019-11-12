Commission hears public feedback on WOPD for accreditation purposes

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Deputy Chief of Police Matthew Feula, Lt. Richard McDonald, Chief of Police James Abbott, assessors Christopher Ciuci and James Grimer, and Deputy Chief of Police Michael Keigher are pictured in West Orange Council Chambers on Oct. 5. Ciuci and Grimer are members of the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies and were there to hear public comment as part of the accreditation renewal process for the WOPD.