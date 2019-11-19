West Orange Township, school district receive Safe Streets to School recognition

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Township and the West Orange School District received Safe Routes to School recognition at the EZRide Luncheon, held Oct. 29 in Clark.

“Congratulations to West Orange Township, the West Orange Board of Education and our Pedestrian Safety Advisory Board,” West Orange resident and PSAB member Lori Kapferer said. Kapferer is also a Kelly Elementary School parent who helps organize the school’s annual “Walk to School Day” with Principal Joanne Pollara.

As a municipality, West Orange received gold-level recognition. In the schools category, Kelly Elementary received gold-level recognition, and Liberty Middle School and Washington Elementary School each received bronze-level recognition.

According to Kapferer, a highlight of the event was a presentation by Orange Mayor Dwayne Warren, who shared about SRTS initiatives in Orange. Orange was recently awarded $1 million for infrastructure improvements as a result of the city’s inspiring efforts.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD